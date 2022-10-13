Schroder is available to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports
Schroder will have the opportunity to make his preseason debut after having visa issues. Schroder will likely be limited in his first game back but should be ready for the regular season. The German guard is in line to be one of the Lakers' top guards off the bench this season.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Should play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Should join practice Monday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Set to return to team•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Expects to join team soon•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Working through visa issues•