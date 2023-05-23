Schroder is in the starting lineup for Monday's Game 4 against Denver, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Schroder will replace D'Angelo Russell in the starting five Monday. Schroder is averaging 4.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28.5 minutes across his previous two appearances coming off the bench this postseason.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Muted performance in loss•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Moves to bench•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Ejected from Game 6•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Meaningful minutes again in loss•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Scores 19 points off bench•