Schroder supplied eight points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal Sunday in a 104-86 loss against the Clippers.

It was Schroder's second-lowest points output since he missed four games in February. On the plus side, Schroder served as an active playmaker to compensate for a lack of scoring sufficiency. He is currently averaging 7.7 assists and 2.4 steals across his past seven games.