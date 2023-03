Schroder will rejoin the reserves for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Schroder will slide back to the second unit for Wednesday's tilt after a two-game stint in the starting lineup. Over that stretch, Schroder averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in 35.5 minutes per game but should see a significantly smaller role with the Lakers at full health.