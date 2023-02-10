Schroder racked up 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to Milwaukee.

The Lakers were severely shorthanded Thursday with all of their trade-deadline acquisitions not ready to play and LeBron James out with a sort left ankle. Schroder stepped up to help keep the game competitive, leading Los Angeles in scoring and assists en route to his first double-double of the campaign. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the veteran point guard, as he had averaged just 10.0 points on 34.6 percent shooting from the field over his previous eight games. However, he'll likely move to a bench role as soon as new teammate D'Angelo Russell is ready to suit up, which will likely be Saturday against Golden State.