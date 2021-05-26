Schroder notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in Tuesday's 109-102 victory over the Suns.
Schroder shot 50 percent from the field and from behind the three-point arc, which was a main reason why the Lakers were able to pull ahead late in the matchup for a game two win. Although the 27-year-old has played well against the Suns so far, he's struggled dishing out assists, as he has six total assists to go along with five turnovers this series.
