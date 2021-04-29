Schroder accumulated 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Wizards.

The 27-year-old snapped his three game double-double streak but still provided a decent line for his fantasy managers. Schroder now has at least eight assists in six out of his last seven games, a span in which he's averaging 17.5 points, 9.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals. The eighth-year guard will look to steer the fifth-seeded Lakers back in the win column Friday at home against the Kings.