Schroder totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in a win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

He also led the team with five turnovers, but Schroder nonetheless enjoyed a fine night on offense, going 9-of-15 from the field and drilling a season-high three three-pointers. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his Lakers career, averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 29.6 minutes through five games.