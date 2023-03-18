Schroder chipped in 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite coming off the bench, Schroder was one of four Lakers to log 30-plus minutes Friday. The veteran point guard finished second on the team in assists and third in scoring while shooting an efficient 7-for-13 from the field. Schroder has continued to produce steadily since returning to a reserve role, averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 26.6 minutes over his past five games.