Schroder scored 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt) with six assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 101-93 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Schroder had a solid all-around game and scored 19-plus points for the third consecutive contest. The Lakers have been without their two leading scorers, LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf), so the guard has been forced to take on more responsibility on offense. Schroder has taken advantage, averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across his last 12 games.