Schroder (calf) is starting Wednesday at Washington, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The 27-year-old was considered probable with soreness in his left calf, so it's no surprise to see him in Wednesday's starting five. Schroder has averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.0 minutes over the past five games.
