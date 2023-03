Schroder will start at point guard in Friday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Schroder is starting in place of D'Angelo Russell (hip). He has averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 32.1 minutes in 47 games as a starter this season. In comparison, he averages 11.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 24.3 minutes coming off the bench.