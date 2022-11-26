Schroder will enter the starting five Friday against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Schroder is the starting point guard for the Lakers' Friday meeting with San Antonio, replacing Patrick Beverley, who is serving the first of a three-game suspension. Schroder can be considered a streaming option for as long as he remains in the starting lineup.
