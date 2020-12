Schroder will start Tuesday's season opener against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

It's not overly surprising news, but it's still notable since the 27-year-old finished as the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year with Oklahoma City last season. Schroder averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.8 minutes during the 2019-20 campaign.