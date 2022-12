Schroder (personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards and will be in the starting lineup, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The 29-year-old missed Friday's matchup with Milwaukee for the birth of his son but is back with the team Sunday and will start in his fifth straight appearance. Schroder has averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 29.8 minutes during that stretch.