Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) did not practice Friday, and coach Frank Vogel is "uncertain" if the guard will be available for Saturday's game against the Heat, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Schroder missed Thursday's loss to the Nets due to health and safety protocols, and there's still some cloudiness around the situation. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game. If Schroder sits again, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker would likely have the ball in their hands more often.
