Schroder is dealing with a finger injury, and his status for Tuesday's regular-season opener is in question, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Schroder missed the start of the preseason due to visa issues but played Wednesday against Minnesota and recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound in nine minutes. He'll be unavailable for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings and is undergoing further testing to determine the severity of his injury and a potential return timetable.