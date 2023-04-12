Schroder ended with 21 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 overtime play-in game victory over the Timberwolves.

Schroder made a few huge plays down the stretch, including the go-ahead three-pointer with just 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Unfortunately, Mike Conley was able to once again tie the game with three crucial free throws, before the Lakers were able to emerge triumphant following an overtime period. Schroder ended with 21 points, cobbling together his best game in quite some time. While he continues to come off the bench, the coaching staff is obviously comfortable handing him starter minutes if and when the situation arises.