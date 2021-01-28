Schroder recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds Wednesday in a 107-106 loss against the Sixers.

Schroder unsurprisingly served as the Lakers' tertiary shooting option behind stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Wednesday had one of his better performances in recent memory, considering he had only supplied 23 points across all his past three road games. Schroder will look to continue that momentum during Thursday's scheduled game at Detroit.