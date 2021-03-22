Schroder supplied 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists and one rebound Sunday in a 111-94 loss at Phoenix.
Schroder has now scored 22 points thrice in the Lakers' past 10 games. He was not their primary shooting option though, as backups Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker both attempted two more field goals than him. Schroder is likely to provide better value Tuesday when the Lakers play a more favorable matchup at New Orleans.
