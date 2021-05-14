Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) is technically available for Saturday's game against the Pacers but coach Frank Vogel is not sure if the point guard will play, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Schroder last played April 30 and has been in health and safety protocols since. He's cleared to return to game action, but the Lakers could end up holding him out for conditioning reasons. If he does end up playing, the point guard would presumably be on a minutes limit.