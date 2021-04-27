Schroder (calf) registered 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Magic.

Schroder has recorded double-doubles in three straight games, the longest such streak of his career and first time he's managed consecutive double-doubles since Dec. 14 and 15 of 2017. During this span, Schroder is averaging 20.7 points, 11.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest. His production has actually increased since Anthony Davis returned from a calf injury and should remain steady as LeBron James (ankle) continues to miss time.