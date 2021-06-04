Schroder tallied 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes in a 113-110 Game 6 loss to Phoenix on Thursday.

With the Lakers falling far behind early in the contest and superstar Anthony Davis (groin) exiting the contest after only five minutes due to injury, Schroder was called upon to assume a larger offensive role. He finished second on the team with 20 points, but the Lakers never really challenged in the disappointing season-ending loss. Schroder finished the series with per-game averages of 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists but shot only 40 percent from the field. He'll be a free agent this offseason.