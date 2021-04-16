Schroder (foot) tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and one rebound in 28 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 121-113 loss to the Celtics.

Schroder was iffy coming into the contest while dealing with a right foot infection, but he ultimately got the green light from the Lakers' medical staff to suit up. The 27-year-old didn't have any obvious limitations during his time on the court, but he was more deferential than usual, as he finished with single-digit shot attempts for the first time in five games. Schroder has a pair of tough matchups coming up Saturday and Monday against the Jazz, and he could settle into a smaller role offensively thereafter with Anthony Davis (calf) seemingly tracking toward a return to the lineup late next week.