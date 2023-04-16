Schroder (Achilles) is available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

As expected, Schroder, along with LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot), has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the first-round series opener. The point guard was excellent during the Lakers' Play-In Tournament win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday, posting 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes.