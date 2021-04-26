Schroder (calf) will play Monday against the Magic.
Schroder has been dealing with a variety of injuries of late, but he'll continue to play through them. The starting point guard went for a double-double in Saturday's loss to Dallas, and he'll continue to have a heightened playmaking role while LeBron James (ankle) remains out.
More News
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Questionable with sore calf•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Produces double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Playing Saturday•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Probable vs. Mavs•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Dennis Schroder: Available Thursday•