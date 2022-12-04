Schroder has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Schroder missed the Lakers' previous game due to the birth of his baby boy Thursday, but he should be ready to return and assume his regular starting role. The veteran floor general has started in four of his seven appearances this season and is averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.