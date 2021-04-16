Schroder (foot) will play Thursday against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Coach Frank Vogel had considered Schroder as unlikely to play due to an infection in his right foot, but the starting guard is going to play through the issue. Schroder will be figure to be heavily involved with most of the Lakers' usual starters sidelined by injury.
