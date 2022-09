Schroder remains in Germany while working on a visa issue, but the Lakers hope to have him in the fold within the next week, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Schroder's availability for the preseason opener against the Kings next Monday could be questioned. However, the issue doesn't appear to be a factor in regards to his availability to begin the 2022-23 regular season, at this point, though Schroder is missing some valuable reps in training camp.