Lakers' Derrick Williams: Available, unlikely to be used Friday

Williams will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets but is unlikely to see the floor, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Williams, who is 26 years old, signed a 10-day deal with the Lakers on Friday. It's unclear at the moment what his role will be, but it's probably worth holding off from adding him on the waiver wire until he sees the floor. Even still, there's far from a guarantee he'll end up making the roster for the remainder of the season.