Lakers' Derrick Williams: Available, unlikely to be used Friday
Williams will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets but is unlikely to see the floor, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Williams, who is 26 years old, signed a 10-day deal with the Lakers on Friday. It's unclear at the moment what his role will be, but it's probably worth holding off from adding him on the waiver wire until he sees the floor. Even still, there's far from a guarantee he'll end up making the roster for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Lakers' Derrick Williams: Will sign with Lakers•
-
Derrick Williams: Headed overseas•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Expected to play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Out Thursday with quad contusion•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Supplies 13 points in 21 minutes•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...