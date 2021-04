Cacok scored 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting with eight rebounds and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

The numbers were modest, but they represented Cacok's best production in an NBA game to date as he set career highs in points, boards and minutes. The 24-year-old will return to the end of the bench once the Lakers' frontcourt gets back its bigger names.