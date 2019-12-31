Play

Cacok posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and a block during Saturday's win against Northern Arizona.

Cacok excelled off the bench to contribute a team-high tying 22 points and season-high 17 rebounds in 26 minutes of action. The double-double was his eighth straight and 14th of the season.

