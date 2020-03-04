Play

Cacok recorded 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and a steal during Monday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.

The rookie paced the Lakers with his sixth straight and 24th double-double of the season. Unfortunately, South Bay still came up short. Cacok currently leads the G League with 12.1 rebounds per game.

