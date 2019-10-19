Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Double-doubles in preseason finale
Cacok furnished 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during the Lakers' 124-103 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Cacok finished a solid preseason off in fine fashion, pushing his final exhibition numbers to 10.3 points (on 60.5 percent shooting) and 5.2 rebounds across six contests. The undrafted rookie from UNC Wilmington is likely a candidate to continue honing his skills in the G League during the upcoming season after also having shown promise in summer league play.
