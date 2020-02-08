Cacok tallied 32 points (15-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and a steal during Tuesday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.

In his second game back with South Bay, Cacok recorded his 17th double-double of the year by scoring a season-high tying 32 points and grabbing 11 boards. Cacok was previously sidelined after suffering a stress reaction in his foot on Jan. 4. His NBA debut remains to be seen.