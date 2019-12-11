Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Inks two-way deal with Lakers
Cacok signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Cacok earned a two-way deal with the big club after impressing across 12 games with the team's G League affiliate, posting averages of 16.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.8 minutes per tilt. He'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Lakers following this move.
