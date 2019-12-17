Cacok posted 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and a block during Sunday's loss to the G-League Kings.

The 23-year-old fell just short of tallying a double-double in the second quarter alone (eight points, eight rebounds), but Stockton continued to surge ahead. Despite the loss, Cacok made the most of his season-long playing time (35 minutes) with a season-high 22 points and 10 field goals made.