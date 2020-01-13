Cacok sat out the G League South Bay Lakers' 123-106 loss to the Austin Spurs on Sunday due to a stress reaction in his left foot.

Los Angeles hasn't provided an official update on the severity of the issue, but Cacok's injury is one that often sidelines players for multiple weeks. The two-way player has yet to make his NBA debut but has shined for the G League affiliate, averaging 18.6 points (on 65.9 percent shooting from the field), 12.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes per game over 19 outings. His absence Sunday was his third in a row due to the injury.