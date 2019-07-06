Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Paces bench in win
Cacok finished with 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes during the Lakers' 96-76 loss to the Bulls in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.
The undrafted rookie already started making a solid impression during California Classic League play prior to arriving in Las Vegas, posting a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double versus the Kings in one contest. Friday's line was yet another feather in his summer-league cap following a strong college career at UNC Wilmington, and he'll look to continue proving what he's capable of in forthcoming games.
