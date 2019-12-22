Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Posts 32 points in loss
Cacok tallied 32 points (16-25 FG), 16 rebounds and two assists during Saturday's loss to Texas.
The 23-year-old exploded with season-highs in both points (32) and rebounds (16) over just 25 minutes of action. Cacok's success led him to his seventh straight double-double with South Bay.
