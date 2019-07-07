Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Records another strong showing

Cacok registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 93-87 loss to the Clippers.

The undrafted UNC-Wilmington product followed up an excellent effort off the bench with another stuffed stat line in 20 minutes on Saturday. The recent addition of DeMarcus Cousins, along with the acquisition of Anthony Davis should lock Cacok out of immediate consideration from the squad, especially when you factor in JaVale McGee's return to the team. HIs Exhibit 10 deal will likely lead to a stint in the G-League.