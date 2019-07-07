Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Records another strong showing
Cacok registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 93-87 loss to the Clippers.
The undrafted UNC-Wilmington product followed up an excellent effort off the bench with another stuffed stat line in 20 minutes on Saturday. The recent addition of DeMarcus Cousins, along with the acquisition of Anthony Davis should lock Cacok out of immediate consideration from the squad, especially when you factor in JaVale McGee's return to the team. HIs Exhibit 10 deal will likely lead to a stint in the G-League.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.