Cacok logged 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals during Sunday's win over Iowa.

Cacok's 21st double-double of the season paced South Bay as the 23-year-old made the most of his 24 minutes off the bench. He's now averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.