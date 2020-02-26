Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Records double-double
Cacok logged 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals during Sunday's win over Iowa.
Cacok's 21st double-double of the season paced South Bay as the 23-year-old made the most of his 24 minutes off the bench. He's now averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Double-doubles in win•
-
Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Drops 32 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Back in action in G League•
-
Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Nursing stress reaction in foot•
-
Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Scores 22 off bench•
-
Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Scores 27 points in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...