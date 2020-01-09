Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Scores 22 off bench
Cacok tallied 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal during Saturday's loss to Texas.
In yet another valiant effort off the bench, Cacok led the Lakers with a team-high 22 points and fell just shy of a double-double. Unfortunately, South Bay came up short in the end. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 66.2 percent from the field.
