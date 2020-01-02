Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Scores 27 points in win
Cacok tallied 27 points (8-10 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist during Tuesday's win over Texas.
Yet another solid performance from Cacok landed the 23-year-old with his 15th double-double of the year. He's now averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds per game.
