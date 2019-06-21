Lakers' Devontae Cacok: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Lakers
Cacok signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Cacok didn't hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season at UNC Wilmington, he was voted to the All-CAA team and the All-CAA Defensive team with averages of 15.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and a combined 1.6 steals/blocks per contest.
