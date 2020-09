Waiters sustained a pulled left groin during Sunday's Game 2 win over the Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The injury limited Waiters to just three minutes of action off the bench Sunday, and he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 3, until the Lakers say otherwise. Waiters played only five minutes in Game 1, so if he's forced to miss a game or two, it likely won't have a major effect on the Lakers' rotation.