Waiters finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Waiters finally made his debut for the Lakers after signing with them all the way back in early March. He played 14 minutes off the bench and looked decent enough in the loss. With that being said, Alex Caruso (back) was sitting this one out and is likely to be the preference over Waiters in most circumstances.