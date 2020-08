Waiters had 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT) and five assists in Thursday's loss to the Kings.

The journeyman's 19 points were a team-high, as he reached double-figures for the fifth time in eight Orlando games. Waiters' reputation speaks for itself at this point, but if the Lakers are to make a run to the Finals, they'll need the mercurial guard to be a consistent offensive contributor off the bench.