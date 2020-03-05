Lakers' Dion Waiters: Joins Lakers
Waiters agreed to a deal with the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Lakers have been looking to add a backcourt piece for a while now, and they ultimately struck a deal with Waiters over J.R. Smith. The embattled veteran has appeared in just three games this season -- all with the Heat -- averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes during those contests. Waiters figures to fill a bench role for the Lakers down the stretch.
