Waiters is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Waiters suffered a groin injury in Game 2 against Houston and has not played since Sept. 6. While he appears to be available to begin the Finals, the guard is unlikely to make a major impact, though at some point in the series coach Frank Vogel could turn to Waiters for an offensive spark off the bench. Waiters played a combined 29 minutes in Games 2 and 4 against Portland in Round 1, but both of those contests were blowout Lakers victories.